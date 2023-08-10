Head to Head Survey: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) versus PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and PCCW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 0.78 $441.00 million $1.12 16.21 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 4 1 2.63 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 56.34%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 4.78% 5.41% 1.46% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats PCCW on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform; and leases digital spaces. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

