Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Critical Review

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83% Skillz -145.87% -50.28% -24.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 6.89 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -46.44 Skillz $187.49 million 1.10 -$438.88 million ($13.45) -0.73

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PropertyGuru Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 1 0 2 0 2.33

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.48%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.89%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Skillz on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

