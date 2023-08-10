Critical Survey: Public Bank Berhad (PBLOF) versus The Competition

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Free Report) is one of 268 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Public Bank Berhad to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Public Bank Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 58.8%. Public Bank Berhad pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Public Bank Berhad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Bank Berhad N/A N/A N/A Public Bank Berhad Competitors 38.90% 10.04% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Bank Berhad 1 1 0 0 1.50 Public Bank Berhad Competitors 1049 3095 3113 9 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Public Bank Berhad and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 330.77%. Given Public Bank Berhad’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Bank Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Public Bank Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Bank Berhad and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Public Bank Berhad N/A N/A 0.75 Public Bank Berhad Competitors $3.00 billion $840.24 million 275.49

Public Bank Berhad’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Public Bank Berhad. Public Bank Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Public Bank Berhad competitors beat Public Bank Berhad on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds. The company also provides Islamic banking, share broking, trustee services, nominee services, unit trust funds sales and management, bancassurance, and general insurance products and services. In addition, it offers mobile, internet, and self-service banking services; credit and debit card, and remittance services; and investment products and services, such as structured product investment and share trading/margin financing. Further, the company provides insurance products, including single premium investment-linked, family and savings, and credit life insurance products, as well as bancassurance services. The company operates through a network of multiple branches and self-service terminals in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Sri Lanka. It serves retail consumers, and small and medium enterprises. Public Bank Berhad was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

