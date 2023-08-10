Analysts Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $71.14

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.64%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

