Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 502.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.13 ($6.42).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 552 ($7.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 552 ($7.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.8 %
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
