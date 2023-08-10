Sylogist (SYZLF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 290 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -30.78% -258.58% -7.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 35.93 Sylogist Competitors $421.79 million -$9.60 million 746.97

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sylogist and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 389 1466 3174 18 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution. The company was founded by William T. Tempany on March 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

