Head-To-Head Analysis: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) versus ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Eversource Energy 9.28% 9.78% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $12.29 billion 1.91 $1.40 billion $3.37 19.97

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENEVA S A/S and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 0 6 4 0 2.40

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $82.73, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats ENEVA S A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 237,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

