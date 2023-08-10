Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $19.69

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.