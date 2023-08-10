Comparing BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) & Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELIMO and Forbo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 5.19 Forbo N/A N/A N/A $1.20 32.38

Analyst Ratings

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for BELIMO and Forbo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 1 1 3 0 2.40 Forbo 0 2 0 0 2.00

BELIMO presently has a consensus target price of $437.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.76%. Forbo has a consensus target price of $1,270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,168.14%. Given Forbo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forbo is more favorable than BELIMO.

Profitability

This table compares BELIMO and Forbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Forbo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Forbo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forbo pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BELIMO beats Forbo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring. This division also provides ready-made adhesives for floor covering installations, parquet flooring, and ceramic tiles, as well as leveling compounds for the construction industry and liquid floors under the trade name of Eurocol. Its products are used in public buildings, department stores, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, commercial and office spaces, leisure centers, shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias; as well as for applications in the residential market. The Movement Systems division offers conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and timing and flat belts under the Siegling brand name. Its products are used in various applications in industry, trade, and the service sector, including conveyor and processing belts in the food industry; treadmill belts in fitness studios; and flat belts in mail distribution centers. Forbo Holding AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

