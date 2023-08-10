Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 345 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.16) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 543.20 ($6.94). The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,293.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($40,262.22). In other news, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,418,530.35). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($40,262.22). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.