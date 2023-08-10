Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $81.33

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.