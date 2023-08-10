Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $379.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $368.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.22. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $239.82 and a 12-month high of $388.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

