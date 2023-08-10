Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $56.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

