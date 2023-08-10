Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $17.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.