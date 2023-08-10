Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$16.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.65. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.