Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $16.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alector by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alector by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 796.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

