Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $16.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alector
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alector by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alector by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 796.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
Alector Price Performance
ALEC opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
