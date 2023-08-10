Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 418,653 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.