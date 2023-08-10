Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $74.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

GSHD stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,159. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

