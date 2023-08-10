Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $48.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE RYAN opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,578,885 shares of company stock valued at $416,621,803. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

