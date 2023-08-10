Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Amanda Harsas Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($32,587.86).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 4.8 %

ALL opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.21. The company has a market capitalization of £114.54 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 0.02. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67).

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

