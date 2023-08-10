Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Amanda Harsas Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($32,587.86).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 4.8 %
ALL opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.21. The company has a market capitalization of £114.54 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 0.02. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67).
About Atlantic Lithium
