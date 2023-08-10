Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of MUR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

