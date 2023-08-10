Derek Harding Buys 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,384 ($43.25) per share, for a total transaction of £169.20 ($216.23).
Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,675 ($46.96) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($187.86).
Spectris Stock Performance
Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,389 ($43.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,197.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.63). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,563.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,553.51.
Spectris Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($54.50) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($42.17) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,721.25 ($47.56).
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
