Angela Strank Purchases 4,717 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank purchased 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.70 ($12,659.04).

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Angela Strank bought 6,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £9,920.04 ($12,677.37).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 209.10 ($2.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 156 ($1.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

