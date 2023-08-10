Sonoco Products to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

SON stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

