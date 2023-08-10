BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Matthew Key Buys 19,900 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key bought 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,487 ($28,737.38).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Performance
Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 113.90 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 110.55 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.76 ($2.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.90.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
