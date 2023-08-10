Alan Alexander Bruce Purchases 91 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Alan Alexander Bruce acquired 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($191.88).

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITH opened at GBX 172 ($2.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 216.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.19. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.26).

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 195 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.