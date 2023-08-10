Sharon Parr Buys 24,004 Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Parr purchased 24,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,003 ($23,007.03).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £184.17 million and a P/E ratio of -942.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.92.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,500.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

