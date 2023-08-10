Thomas Spain Sells 46,761 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £14,028.30 ($17,927.54).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £12,148.38 ($15,525.09).

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.36. The company has a market cap of £53.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.