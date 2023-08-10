Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £288.64 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.77) per share, with a total value of £288.64 ($368.87).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719 ($21.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,265.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,966.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.09) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.52) to GBX 1,355 ($17.32) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

