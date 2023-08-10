Jayne Cottam Acquires 696 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($418.04).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 324 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($190.47).

On Friday, June 2nd, Jayne Cottam bought 62,830 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £30,158.40 ($38,541.09).

Assura Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 47.38 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.68. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.92).

Assura Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,500.00%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.72) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.78).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

