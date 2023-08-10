A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £152.52 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($194.91).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 491.50 ($6.28) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 510.09. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 565.60 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £550.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,588.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

