Oppenheimer Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $162.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.