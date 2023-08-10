Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 407.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

ACRS opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,705,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,507,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

