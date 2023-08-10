AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

AC Immune Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.03 on Monday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

