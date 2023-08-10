Piper Sandler Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $14.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,019.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,083 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

