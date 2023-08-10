Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Goodwin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 4,775 ($61.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,940 ($63.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,514.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,053.93. The company has a market capitalization of £358.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($202,352.27). 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.