Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Kore Potash Price Performance
Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
About Kore Potash
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kore Potash
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.