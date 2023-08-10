American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

AAL opened at $15.76 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

