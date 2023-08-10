Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tasca Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tasca Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About Tasca Resources

TAC opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909,020.00 and a PE ratio of -0.85. Tasca Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

