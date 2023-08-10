JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 870 ($11.12) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.95) to GBX 1,230 ($15.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,125.88 ($14.39).

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 790.60 ($10.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 845.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 913.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($9.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,393.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($41,916.93). In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($41,916.93). Also, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.42), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,774.90). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.