Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $172.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,385,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

