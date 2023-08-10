Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 109 ($1.39).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,162.16%.
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £461,235.17 ($589,437.92). 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
