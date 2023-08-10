Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,275

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($55.27) to GBX 4,275 ($54.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,325 ($55.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CKN
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.