Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,275

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($55.27) to GBX 4,275 ($54.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,325 ($55.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,815 ($35.97) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,440 ($31.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,735 ($47.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,912.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,031.41. The company has a market capitalization of £863.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

