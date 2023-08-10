AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AC Immune by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

