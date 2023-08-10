Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.
Smartspace Software Stock Up 9.1 %
SMRT stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.72. The company has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -597.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.73).
Smartspace Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartspace Software
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.