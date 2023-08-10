Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Smartspace Software Stock Up 9.1 %

SMRT stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.72. The company has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -597.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.73).

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Featured Stories

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

