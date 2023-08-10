AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to £127

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from £126 ($161.02) to £127 ($162.30) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £130 ($166.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.95 ($153.30).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £111.82 ($142.90) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.40) and a one year high of £123.92 ($158.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £110.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,738.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 9,957.63%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

