Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.29).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.77) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,681.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

