Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.87 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

