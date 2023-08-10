Real Good Food (RGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $28,077.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $28,077.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,103.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,669 shares of company stock worth $397,139. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

