Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 1,765.78%. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Longeveron stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.44. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

In other Longeveron news, CFO James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,691.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longeveron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

